Datacoin (DTC) Trading 12.7% Higher This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Datacoin has a total market cap of $23,540.36 and approximately $11.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014775 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

