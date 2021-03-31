Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Up 8.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.72 and last traded at $83.69. 90,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,741,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,746.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock worth $168,220,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Datadog by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

