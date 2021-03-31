Datamine (DAM) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $506,299.45 and approximately $24,356.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069996 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002944 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,310 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars.

