Datarius Credit Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $118,060.89 and approximately $175.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

