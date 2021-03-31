Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Datasea stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
Datasea Company Profile
Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.