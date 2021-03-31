Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Datasea stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

