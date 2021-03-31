Datawallet Market Cap Tops $525,744.24 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $525,744.24 and $9,139.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.00631751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

