Datum Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Datum has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $158,292.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00050129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00633650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

