DAV Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.37 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00335843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,372.39 or 1.00015908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00105209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

