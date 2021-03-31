Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.89 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 431,379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00061909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00310692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.27 or 0.00817832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00082563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031195 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,508,325 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

