DBS Group Holdings Ltd Plans Dividend of $3.46 (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 3.4633 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.21. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBSDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.