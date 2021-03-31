DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $86.43, with a volume of 31061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.4633 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBSDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.21.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

