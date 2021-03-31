DDKoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,302.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $20,302.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

