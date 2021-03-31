Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 100,547 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

