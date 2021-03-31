Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Reaches $104.18 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Decentral Games token can now be purchased for about $558.33 or 0.00956014 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $104.18 million and $3.14 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 604,202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00062854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00284620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.94 or 0.00905705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031276 BTC.

Decentral Games Token Profile

Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,594 tokens. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

Decentral Games Token Trading

