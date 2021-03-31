Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $344.46 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00638894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,511,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,141,013 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

