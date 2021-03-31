Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Acquired by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.09% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 16,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

