Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,047.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.66% of Deckers Outdoor worth $53,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $325.68 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.44 and a fifty-two week high of $345.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.95. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

