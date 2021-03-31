Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by United Bank

United Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 366.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $373.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.63. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

