DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Cap of $11.32 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00004739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $889,960.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00321340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.30 or 0.00812457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029895 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,022,385 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

