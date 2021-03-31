DeFiner Market Capitalization Reaches $14.56 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. DeFiner has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

