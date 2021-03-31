DeFinition Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. DeFinition has a market cap of $3.75 million and $244.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

