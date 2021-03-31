Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.39

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

