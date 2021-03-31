Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 2,822 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $221,961.48.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $109,779.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 741,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.