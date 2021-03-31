Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,499.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNXC stock traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $149.72. 296,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.42. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

