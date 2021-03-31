Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,499.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CNXC stock traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $149.72. 296,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.42. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $153.43.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.