Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Position Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 317.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,255 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Denny’s worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Denny’s by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

