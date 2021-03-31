DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.31

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.31 and last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -276.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

