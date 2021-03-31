DePay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410,504.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. DePay has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $410,504.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00009639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 604,202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00062854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00284620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.94 or 0.00905705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031276 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

