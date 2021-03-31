DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Tops $198.02 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $7.59 or 0.00012813 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $198.02 million and approximately $320,862.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00062096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00321161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00089161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

