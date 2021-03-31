DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 6.8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.22. 8,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,597,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

A number of research firms have commented on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,458.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 111.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

