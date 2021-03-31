Dero (DERO) Price Hits $3.82 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Dero has a market capitalization of $39.86 million and approximately $731,540.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00006437 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 69% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,347.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.04 or 0.03253794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.00334039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.92 or 0.00921563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.28 or 0.00413301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.98 or 0.00375718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00264684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

