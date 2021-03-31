Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $952.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

