Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $77.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,089,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

