Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 28,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of DB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 6,190,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,779. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.
