Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 28,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 6,190,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,779. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 184.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.