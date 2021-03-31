Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 392,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,716,847 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DB. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 184.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

