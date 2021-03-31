Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.24

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.24 and traded as high as $55.05. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 55,172 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

