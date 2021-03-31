DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.60

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.60 ($7.76) and last traded at €6.37 ($7.49), with a volume of 527825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.60 ($7.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $769.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.09.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

