Dev Protocol (DEV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $18.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for about $17.11 or 0.00029060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,792,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,109,847 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.