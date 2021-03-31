dHedge DAO (DHT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.85 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00006687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 12% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $37.73 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00636016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 4,454.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,526,929 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

