Diageo (DGE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):

3/31/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LON:DGE traded down GBX 28.05 ($0.37) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,001.95 ($39.22). 3,275,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,349. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a market capitalization of £70.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,974.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,855.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

Get Diageo plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.