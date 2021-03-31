DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One DiFy.Finance token can now be purchased for $322.68 or 0.00543732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00324963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.87 or 0.00808594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00087461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029631 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990 tokens. DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

