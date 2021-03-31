Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price shot up 6% on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $111.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $78.97. 12,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,104,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APPS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $279,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 9,548.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

