Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $795,592.37

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 46% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 349.8% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $795,592.37 and approximately $2,616.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,396.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,936.71 or 0.03260647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.00335572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.00 or 0.00924302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.34 or 0.00413050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.70 or 0.00374938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00264630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,186,073 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

