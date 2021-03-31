DigitalNote Hits 1-Day Volume of $336,042.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $26.04 million and $336,042.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.48 or 0.00434748 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,035,377,847 coins and its circulating supply is 4,885,332,484 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

