Digitex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and $2.13 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

