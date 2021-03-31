Digitex City Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.00637389 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,973.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

