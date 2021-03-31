DigixDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115,564.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $37.78 million and approximately $115,564.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $367.42 or 0.00620561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.00641839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026531 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 102,827 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

