Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $1,697.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002602 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00190440 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

