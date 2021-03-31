Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Diodes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

