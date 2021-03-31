Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Announces $1.21 Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.2069 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

