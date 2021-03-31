Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000.

DPST stock opened at $238.86 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $307.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62.

